NEW YORK (AP) - New York state’s top Democrats are rallying against the GOP health care bill.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie spoke out against the bill at a rally Monday in New York City.

Cuomo and Schneiderman said the state will challenge the bill in court if it passes Congress.

“I’m going to do everything I can do to stop it,” said Cuomo.

De Blasio told the crowd that a decision to postpone a vote on the measure provides more time for opponents to organize.

“If this senate bill passes people will die. Americans will die,” said De Blasio.

Republican leaders in Washington have vowed to repeal and replace the federal health legislation known as Obamacare, which they have assailed as costly and ineffective.

Conservatives have also railed against the financial penalties for people who chose not to buy health insurance.

The Democrats say the bill would take away vital Medicaid funding, restrict coverage of reproductive health programs and undermine the finances of local health care providers.