The Carolina Panthers made a surprise move Monday — firing general manager Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman, who had been the Panthers‘ GM since 2013, helped maneuver Carolina to the Super Bowl two seasons ago and had a knack for drafting elite talent, such as Star Lotuleilei and Kawann Short.

The Panthers went 6-10 last year, but Carolina’s recent draft was hailed by critics. Gettleman restocked the Panthers with dual threats in Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Panthers owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The timing comes nine days before training camp.

Under Gettleman, the Panthers were 40-23, including a Super Bowl 50 appearance against the Denver Broncos.