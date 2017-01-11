Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night incident Sunday at a Dallas bar in which authorities were called, ESPN’s Adam Schefterreported.

Elliott, 21, was not arrested and it’s unclear what his involvement actually entails. In a statement released by the Dallas Police Department, a 30-year-old man said he was physically assaulted, but could not identify who assaulted him.

POlice were called to the bar at 9:40 p.m.

Statement from Dallas police regarding the Sunday night altercation that involved Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: pic.twitter.com/AIObmC8uqW

No arrests were made and an investigation is still ongoing.

Elliott was named to the first-team All-Pro as a rookie last season, providing a huge spark to the Cowboys last season. He rushed for a league-leading 1,631 yards and the Cowboys went 13-3.

But the 21-year-old running back has also been in his fair share of off-field issues. Elliott, according to Schefter, could still be suspended by the NFL for a 2016 domestic violence incident.

In March, Elliott was videotaped pulling down a woman’s top during a St. Patrick’s Day Parade.