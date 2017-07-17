BROWNING, Mont. (AP) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg toured Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana over the weekend as part of his personal challenge to visit every state this year.

He noted the beauty of Glacier park while taking a ride on a red jammer bus on Saturday and visited the “bark ranger” Gracie, a border collie who helps herd wildlife away from people at poplar areas, such as Logan Pass. He also noted the park’s dwindling numbers of glaciers.

In Browning he met with tribal officials and noted the poverty and substance abuse on the reservation. He posted on his Facebook page about the need for better health care and for a government with checks and balances - a type of government voters recently rejected. Zuckerberg noted the tribe is building its buffalo herd and recently approved a compact that quantifies its water rights.