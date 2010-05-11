Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is writing a new book about the heartbreak and mourning over the death of his son, according to a report.

In the book titled “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” Mr. Biden will reflect on the his son Beau Biden’s yearlong battle with brain cancer and death in 2015, The New York Times reported.

“I hope my own story will strike a chord with other Americans who have walked the same path I have,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “I have always been fortunate to have an incredible support system around me, and I understand how many people in this country go through far worse than I have, with far less support.”

The book’s title is based on Beau Biden’s request of his father when the family gathered for what would be his last Thanksgiving: “Promise me, Dad. Give me your word that no matter what happens, you’re going to be all right.”

The book will be published by Flatiron Books and is expected out Nov. 14.

A 19-city tour to promote the book this fall is also in the works.

Mr. Biden’s public struggle with the death of his son included his agonizing decision not to seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.