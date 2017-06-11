A day after acquiring two relievers from the Oakland Athletics, the Washington Nationals made more changes to the bullpen.

The Nationals placed Koda Glover on the 60-day disabled list Monday and promoted Jacob Turner. The move to send Glover to the DL rules out any potential return for him until the middle of August.

Glover has been on the DL since June 11 with back and shoulder injuries. The 24-year-old reliever began throwing on a flat surface shortly before the All-Star break, but now will be out for an even longer period of time.

Glover emerged in the season as the Nationals’ primary closer after Blake Treinen squandered away the role at the beginning of the year. Glover leads the bullpen with eight saves in 23 appearances. Still, the issue with Glover has always been health and it has made him hard for the Nationals to rely upon.

Before his current stint on the DL, Glover missed 14 games with a left hip impingement in late April and returned May 12. He has currently missed 31 games with his injuries.

Glover hasn’t been perfect in 2017 — his ERA is still 5.42 — but his presence would give the Nationals another arm and potentially a closer. Manager Dusty Baker will need to decide who takes over the role after the Nationals traded for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the A’s.

In Turner, the Nationals are getting another right-handed reliever who can start if needed. This is Turner’s second stint with the Nationals this season, previously appearing in 18 games with a 5.08 ERA.

If Turner pitches well, he could potentially become the Nationals’ fifth man in the starting rotation, a pressing need after Joe Ross was put on the 60-day DL, needing Tommy John surgery.

Turner has started in two games this year. In his first start on April 28, he allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out six in six innings against the Colorado Rockies. He didn’t start again until May 17, allowing three runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates in five innings.

The Nationals will need a starter for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels as Ross was scheduled to start. According to The Washington Post, veteran and former Nationals starter Edwin Jackson will get the nod.

Jackson, 33, was signed by the Nationals in mid-June and has been pitching in the minor leagues since. He briefly appeared in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles this year, but was designated for assignment after allowing seven runs in three games out of the bullpen. He started for the Nationals during the 2011 season.

“We didn’t sign him for no reason,” Baker said before the All-Star break. “But we have to see if he’s indeed Edwin Jackson or see if there’s room.”

The Nationals will need to clear another roster spot for Jackson if they are going to call him up. Washington recently brought up inexperienced relievers Trevor Gott and Austin Adams, so one of those could be logical candidates to be sent back down to the minors.

If Jackson fails to impress, Turner becomes the next logical option as the fifth starter.

But for now, the Nationals will continue to shuffle between relievers and a fifth starter until either the team becomes healthy or their performance stabilizes.