LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A high school football player has died after a shooting in Kentucky.

News outlets report 19-year-old Tyson Gibbs was shot dead Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville. Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold says Gibbs sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, less than a block from his house.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin said Gibbs was a senior at Waggener High School last school year and played on the football team. Waggener High mental health counselor Tangi Jones said Gibbs lost a sister to gun violence and had, himself, been previously shot. She said he dreamed of playing college football.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects.