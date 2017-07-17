PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island’s senior senator says the Republicans’ proposed changes to health care could cause a collapse of the whole system.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2t8PZ7f ) that Sen. Jack Reed joined with the rest of the state’s congressional delegation Monday to denounce the GOP bill. Reed appeared in Providence with fellow Democrats Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin.

Langevin said the bill could affect thousands of Rhode Islanders, while Cicilline said it “undermines our values as Americans.”

Whitehouse said, “There is not enough lipstick in the world to cover this pig.”

Reed also took the opportunity to wish Republican Sen. John McCain a speedy recovery. Action on the GOP health care proposal was delayed after the 80-year-old Arizona senator underwent surgery to remove a blood clot.

