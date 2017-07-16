President Trump offered more defense Monday of his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year’s presidential campaign, saying the meeting was routine politics.

“Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!” the president said in a Twitter post.

The revelation more than a week ago that the younger Mr. Trump met with the Kremlin-connected lawyer in June 2016 has inflamed allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

The White House pushed back by arguing the meeting was legal, part of routine opposition research and that the Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s campaign engaged in similar activity with Ukraine officials.

However, Mr. Trump continues to be assailed in the news media and allegations of Russia meddling in the election overshadow his agenda.