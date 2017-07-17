President Trump wished ailing Sen. John McCain a speedy recovery Monday, saying “we need your vote” to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“We hope John McCain gets better very soon, because we miss him,” Mr. Trump told business leaders at the White House. “He’s a crusty voice in Washington, plus we need his vote.”

Mr. McCain, Arizona Republican, underwent surgery for a blood clot and can’t travel to Washington temporarily, postponing a Senate vote as the GOP struggles to pass the healthcare legislation.

Mr. Trump, who has clashed with Mr. McCain often, said the senator “will be back sooner than somebody else would be back.”

“He’ll be back soon. We need that vote,” the president said. “We need a number of votes because we do have to repeal Obamacare.”