MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the three members of the congressional delegation and other top state politicians say the health care plan being considered in the U.S. Senate could be devastating for the state.

Scott was joined Monday at the Statehouse by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

Scott says that while reforms to the current federal health care system are needed and officials might disagree on the best way to make those reforms, they share the goal of ensuring as many Vermonters as possible have health care.

The Vermont politicians spoke while Republican leaders of the U.S. Senate push toward a vote on legislation rolling back much of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.