Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has won a court challenge demanding visitor logs to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, and the watchdog group vowed Monday to publish the logs.

“The public deserves to know who is coming to meet with the president and his staff,” said CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder. “We are glad that as a result of this case, this information will become public for meetings at his his personal residences — but it needs to be public for meetings at the White House as well.”

The Department of Homeland Security said the logs will be turned over by Sept. 8.

Mr. Trump, who dubbed the Palm Beach club as the “Southern White House,” has been criticized for hosting foreign dignitaries and conducting other official business outside public view at the club.

CREW was joined in the lawsuit by the National Security Archive and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

They also sued for access to visitor logs for the White House and Trump Tower in New York. Those lawsuits are ongoing. The Trump administration, however, claimed to have no records of visitors at Trump Tower.

The Trump administration halted releases of the White House visitor log that was made public under President Obama.