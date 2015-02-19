The Women’s March, fresh off its weekend protest against the National Rifle Association, came under criticism Monday for sending birthday greetings to a convicted cop killer on the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists.

“Happy birthday to the revolutionary #AssataShakur! Today’s #SignofResistance, in Assata’s honor, is by @Meloniousfunk,” tweeted the Women’s March on Sunday.

The post drew stunned reactions on Twitter from those who pointed out that Assata Shakur, whose real name is Joanne Chesimard, fled to Cuba after escaping from a New Jersey prison where she was serving a life sentence for her role in the 1977 murder of Officer Werner Foerster.

The FBI lists her as a “domestic terrorist” and said that she belonged to an “extremist organization,” the Black Revolutionary Army.

“Do you realize that about 95% of America is gonna have a real problem with any attempt to celebrate a cop killer who’s a fugitive from justice?” asked Brian Cates on Twitter.

The birthday post comes after the Women’s March led the #NRA2DOJ protest, with marchers walking from NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, to the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

The 18.6-mile trek came in response to an NRA video released last month featuring conservative pundit Dana Loesch, which the Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory blasted as a “direct assault on people of color.”

​Ms. Loesch responded Monday on Twitter with, “Hi @womensmarch—you celebrate cop killers. I celebrate truth.”

Shakur has become a heroine to some in the left-wing resistance movement, including the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter, which quotes her on its website as saying, “It is our duty to fight for freedom, it is our duty to win.”