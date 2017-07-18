ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania City Council is asking federal prosecutors and the FBI to put up or shut up when it comes to a long-running investigation of the city’s mayor.

Allentown council members plan to vote Wednesday on a resolution asking the feds to either indict or exonerate Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

Pawlowski hasn’t been charged, but nine people have pleaded guilty since the investigation began in 2013 to an alleged scheme to obtain city contracts in exchange for campaign contributions to an unnamed official whose description matches the mayor’s. Pawlowski has denied wrongdoing.

Council says the protracted investigation is affecting Pawlowski’s ability to govern and is a “disservice to the citizens of Allentown.”

Justice Department guidelines generally prevent prosecutors from commenting on investigations.