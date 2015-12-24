After the deadline passed for the Washington Redskins to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract Monday afternoon, team president Bruce Allen released a statement regarding the contract negotiations.

One person in particular was apparently not a fan of what Allen had to say: Jessica McCloughan, wife of former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan.

Hours after Allen’s statement, McCloughan tweeted out what seems like a reaction to the Redskins executive:

Scot McCloughan was fired back in March after just two years as Washington’s general manager.

McCloughan and Allen had reportedly disagreed on how to handle contract negotiations with Cousins, among other things. McCloughan allegedly pushed hard to sign the quarterback to a long-term extension, but the team was hesitant to sign Cousins to a lucrative deal, eventually taking McCloughan completely out of negotiations with Cousins‘ camp.

During McCloughan’s tenure, the Redskins finished back-to-back seasons with a winning record for the first time since 1996-97, winning the NFC East division title in 2015.