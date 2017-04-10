Claremont McKenna College has disciplined seven students who blockaded the entrances of a lecture hall in April in anticipation of a talk by Black Lives Matter critic Heather Mac Donald.

Three students were suspended for one year, two were suspended for one semester, and two were placed on conduct probation for their roles in the demonstration, the college said in an email on Monday.

“The blockade breached institutional values of freedom of expression and assembly,” the email said. “Furthermore, this action violated policies of both the College and The Claremont Colleges that prohibit material disruption of college programs and created unsafe conditions in disregard of state law.”

Claremont McKenna College is one of five undergraduate institutions that make up the consortium in southern California.

The school said it reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses as a part of the investigation into the April 6 protest.

An estimated 170 individuals, including students from other colleges and members of the outside community, participated in the blockade, during which they shouted “F– the police” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Ms. Mac Donald was escorted into the lecture hall by police and attempted to deliver her remarks to a mostly empty room where a livestream was set up.

When students surrounded the building and began banging on the windows, authorities determined things were getting out of hand. They cut the lecture short and escorted Ms. Mac Donald out of the hall through a back entrance.

Twelve Claremont McKenna students were initially identified as participants in the blockade, but only 10 were charged with violating college policy after further review. Three of those 10 were subsequently found not responsible for any violations.

The college also said it suspended on-campus privileges to four students at other colleges who were found to have played “significant roles” in the blockade.

Ms. Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe.”

She has attributed an uptick in violent crime in major cities to what she calls the “Ferguson Effect,” named for the Ferguson, Missouri, riots in the wake of the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.