MILFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware’s attorney general has ruled that a local school board violated the Freedom of Information Act.

The News Journal reported on Monday that state Attorney General Matt Denn’s office ruled the Milford School Board violated FOIA when it failed to include a vote for the 2017 tax rate on its original June 2016 meeting agenda.

According to an AG opinion on the case, local resident Gloria Markowitz filed a complaint against the district when her taxes rose to $519 instead of the $280 she expected. Markowitz learned only after receiving her bill that the Milford School Board had voted to increase taxes last year.

Milford schools Superintendent Kevin Dickerson said in a statement the FOIA violation was due to an internal mistake that was fixed by posting an agenda addendum.

