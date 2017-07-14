Attorney Mark Bernstein will not throw his hat in the ring for governor in Michigan, the Detroit News reported.

Mr. Bernstein was the Democrats’ top recruit to run in 2018. He currently serves as chairman of the Board of Regents at the University of Michigan. Earlier this year, Mr. Bernstein said he was making the necessary moves in preparation to run, but sources now say he’s reconsidered after speaking with his family.

Former State Senate Majority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from East Lansing, has already declared.

The race for the open seat that looks to be competitive. Current Republican Gov. Rick Snyder is term limited.