Hillary Clinton is less popular than President Trump, despite his historically low approval ratings, a new poll said Tuesday.

A Bloomberg National Poll conducted July 8-12 found that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is viewed favorably by just 39 percent of Americans, compared to Mr. Trump’s 41 percent.

It’s the second-lowest score for Mrs. Clinton since Bloomberg started tracking her eight years ago. Her lowest reading ever, 38 percent, was recorded in September 2015, just before the FBI expanded its investigation into her use of a private email server.

Bloomberg said Tuesday’s survey suggests Mrs. Clinton has lost popularity among those who voted for her in November.

She also received a higher unfavorable score of 58 percent, while Mr. Trump came in at 55 percent.

“There’s growing discontent with Hillary Clinton even as she has largely stayed out of the spotlight,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, who oversaw the survey. “It’s not a pox on the Democratic house because numbers for other Democrats are good.”

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is viewed favorably by 61 percent of Americans, and former Vice President Joe Biden is just one percentage point below that, Bloomberg said.

The telephone poll, conducted by Iowa-based Selzer & Co., interviewed 1,001 American adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.