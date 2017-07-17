President Trump said Tuesday that Obamacare will need to fail before Republicans can replace the legislation.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump also called out Democrats, and a few Republicans, for failing to work on the legislation.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” he added.

The pair of tweets came on the heels of Monday’s announcement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that Republicans would hold off on replacing Obamacare and instead move ahead on a clean repeal bill.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!” Mr. Trump tweeted late Monday.

Mr. McConnell made the decision not to vote on the replacement plan after Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas announced that they could not support the bill.