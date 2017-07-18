President Trump doubled down Tuesday on his threat to let the Obamacare completely collapse to force Democrats to the negotiating table for a new health care law.

At a White House lunch with Afghanistan war veterans, Mr. Trump voiced his disappointment with the demise of the Senate GOP health care bill and said he was ready to step away from the issue.

The president said his plan was now “to let Obamacare fail.”

The Obamacare law has been unraveling, with skyrocketing premiums and insurance companies abandoning government-run exchanges.

“It will be a lot easier. And I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll let Obamacare fail,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the start of the lunch. “We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us.”

Mr. Trump earlier issued the same threat on Twitter.

In another tweet, he also floated the idea of passing a repeal of Obamacare and then later craft a replacement law, which is the strategy adopted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican.