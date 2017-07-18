President Trump on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to change the chamber’s rules to eliminate legislative filibusters, saying it was the only way to break Democratic obstruction and move the country forward.

“With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He continued in a second tweet: “The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes. Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!”

The move would dramatically change the deliberative nature of the upper chamber and transform it into a major-rule institution resembling the House.

Mr. Trump has previously called for an end to the Senate filibuster to help advance his stalled agenda.

The latest call for the rule change followed the demise in the Senate of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The health care bill was not subject to a filibuster under the rules, but Democratic obstruction has blocked most of Mr. Trump’s legislative agenda.

The president has not scored a major legislative victory as he approaches the six-month mark since taking office.

The health care bill collapsed after two more Republican senators announced opposition to the bill, bringing the number of GOP opponents to four.

The bill could afford only two Republican defections in the 52-48 chamber in the face of unanimous Democratic opposition to repealing Obamacare.