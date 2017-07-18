LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road says a train with no passengers went off the tracks at a rail yard, leading to rush-hour delays on its Long Beach line.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota (LOH’-tuh) says the train was moving 4 to 5 miles an hour when one car partly derailed at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking access to the yard.

According to Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2u58OJA ), service was temporarily suspended and buses were provided. Lhota says partial train service was restored by 7:30 a.m.

The line serves about 20,000 customers a day.

