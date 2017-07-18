BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced the former president of the Communications Workers of America, Local 3901, in Oxford, Alabama, to one year and a day in prison for embezzlement.

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey, in a news release, says U.S. District Judge Virginia Emerson Hopkins last week sentenced 44-year-old Michael Lackey, of Bremen, Georgia, on five counts of bank fraud and one count of embezzlement and theft of union funds.

He’s scheduled to report to prison Sept. 11.

According to his January guilty plea, he executed the scheme between February 2010 and October 2014 by conducting unauthorized transactions and using the money for his personal benefit.

Hopkins also ordered Lackey to repay $69,193 to the union and forfeit that same amount to the government as proceeds of illegal activity.