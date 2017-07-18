LAS VEGAS (AP) - A homeless encampment has formed at the project site of the Oakland Raiders future stadium.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2tncjy5 ) Monday that the cluster of property and trash is below a billboard off Dean Martin Drive.

A Raiders official could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The team, which received approval from NFL owners in March to move to Las Vegas, plans to build a 65,000-seat domed stadium at Russell Road and Dean Martin, just west of Interstate 15.

Construction is expected to start in January and finish by June 2020.

