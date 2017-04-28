Sen. James Lankford said Tuesday that he thinks Obamacare repeal and replace can still get done.

“I’m still optimistic that we can because we must. This is kind of a no-fail moment,” Mr. Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, said on Fox News.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Monday that Republicans did not have the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare after two more senators said they would not support the legislation.

But Mr. Lankford said that if all Republicans could get together and negotiate, the legislation could still pass.

“We’ve all been negotiating one at a time. If we can get everybody together, at one time and finish this, I think we can get it done,” he said.