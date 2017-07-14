Rep. Jim Jordan said Tuesday that Republicans have to deliver on their promise to repeal Obamacare, acknowledging that’s what they were largely elected to do.

“This is what we told the American people we would do. This is what we passed last Congress, so let’s put the same thing on President Trump’s desk that we put on then-President Obama’s desk, and it’ll be a different outcome,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Jordan said President Trump was right to suggest two votes, one to go ahead with the repeal and another vote for the replacement plan down the line.

“The president is exactly right two separate bills. Do the first one, have a wind-down period, during that wind-down period work on that replacement,” he said.

Mr. Jordan added the current anxiety about the bill isn’t a result of Republicans’ failure to act, but rather evidence of Obamacare’s failure.

“I think Obamacare is driving up the costs, driving up the uncertainty right now, not the fact that we haven’t done legislation,” he said.