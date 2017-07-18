President Trump announced his intention Tuesday night to nominate former Utah Gov. John Huntsman Jr. to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, a delicate assignment in the midst of probes into Moscow’s meddling in the presidential election.

The White House said Mr. Huntsman, chairman of the Atlantic Council, a foreign-policy think tank, “has had a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman.”

His public service includes stints as U.S. Ambassador to China under President Obama, deputy U.S. Trade Representative, deputy assistant Secretary of Commerce for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and deputy assistant Secretary of Commerce for trade development.

He and his wife, Mary Kaye, are the parents of seven children.

The announcement comes as the administration is facing a special counsel probe and congressional investigations into possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia.