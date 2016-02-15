A Washington state teenager used her father’s firearm this week to repel a suspected car thief who entered her home while fleeing police.

Kimber Wood, 17, of Spokane was alone on Monday morning when her boyfriend called and warned of a wanted man who was on the loose nearby. A quick call to her father for permission to use his handgun soon paid off.

“Who are you? Get the f— out of my house!” the teenager found herself saying to a home invader shortly after the 5 a.m. phone call with her dad, a local NBC affiliate reported Monday.

The invader — who tried to take refuge in the teen’s bedroom — took one look down the barrel of the gun and ran out of the house, she told the station.

Deputies praised Kimber’s courage and said she positively identified the suspect, who stole her boyfriend’s ATV during the escape.

Police did not disclose the suspect’s name, the station reported.

The man has not yet been apprehended.