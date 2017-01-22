Running back Le’Veon Bell is using a familiar tone to those in Washington after he and the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to reach a long-term deal Monday. Instead, Bell will play the 2017 season on the franchise tag.

“The running back market definitely took a hit, and I can’t be the guy who continues to let it take a hit,” Bell told ESPN. “We do everything: We block, we run, we catch the ball. Our value isn’t where it needs to be. I’m taking it upon myself to open up some eyes and show the position is more valuable.”

Bell echoed similar statements that Kirk Cousins made on 106.7 the Fan in January, saying it would be a bad precedent to take less money to hurt future deals for quarterbacks.

Bell will play on the $12.12 million franchise tag, but has yet to sign his offer. The running back could sit out part of training camp in a form of a protest, but said he hasn’t thought that far ahead.

Bell is one of the league’s most valuable running backs, posing as a duel-threat of a runner and receiver. He had 1,268 rushing yards and 612 receiving yards in 12 games last season.

“It’s a little frustrating, but it’s a business,” Bell said. “I’m not in a rush to sign for something I’m not valued at if I feel I’m worth more than what they are offering me.”