BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU safety John Battle has received a fifth year of eligibility.

The Advocate reports Battle received the extra year from the NCAA for his freshman season in 2014. Team spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed Tuesday that Battle, who was heading into his senior season, is now reclassified as a redshirt junior.

Battle played in only one game - Game 2 against Sam Houston State - in 2014. He received a medical hardship for that season.

Battle is expected this year to begin as a starter for the first time in his three years in Baton Rouge. He missed the spring game with a hip injury that doctors operated on over the offseason. He replaced injured starter Rickey Jefferson during the last half of 2016, excelling in the role.