Michael Vick knows how to get back in the NFL and thinks he knows the way for Colin Kaepernick to get back in the league.

“First thing, we need Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said.

During an appearance on Fox Sports’ “Speak for Yourself,” Vick suggested Kaepernick cutting his afro would help repair his image.

“You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue,” Vick said. “The thing he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

Vick’s comments are strange. Kaepernick’s protesting the National Anthem and outspokenness about racial inequality have made people upset, not his hair. Football is a sport where helmets cover your hair most of the time anyway, so who cares what his hair is like?

Vick, who cut his hair and got rid of his cornrows, said changing his image helped him.

“It’s not about selling out,” he said.

Vick, though, has experience getting back in the NFL after missing two seasons due to pleading guilty to being involved in a dog fighting ring. Vick played for another seven seasons after returning in 2009.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March.