JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The wife of a former Mississippi lawmaker says she wants to plead guilty to charges that she paid kickbacks to the state’s former corrections commissioner.

A lawyer for Teresa Malone of Carthage filed notice Monday that she intends to accept a plea agreement from prosecutors. Malone’s lawyer seeks a plea hearing in September, saying she will complete health treatments by then.

Malone pleaded not guilty in July 2016 to a three-count indictment charging that she was paying Christopher Epps $1,000 to $1,750 “regularly” over almost four years.

Prosecutors say payments were kickbacks from a $5,000-a-month consulting contract Epps steered to Malone from a health care consultant. Malone allegedly got more than $170,000. She faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 if convicted.