Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Tuesday that Republicans will not be able to move forward on replacing Obamacare.

“I regret that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor.

Mr. McConnell said that he hopes for a repeal vote with a two-year period to transition out of Obamacare and into whatever legislation Republicans draft in that time.

“In the coming days, the Senate will take up and vote on the repeal of Obamacare with a two-year transition,” he said. “This doesn’t have to be the end of the story.”



Mr. McConnell also reminded members that they voted and passed a similar repeal effort when Barack Obama was still in office, but the president vetoed the legislation.