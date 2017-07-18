RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada doctor has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter more than a year after he was arrested as part of a fatal painkiller ring.

The Reno Gazette-Journal (http://on.rgj.com/2uyQbQu ) reports Dr. Robert Rand on Monday changed his plea during a hearing in federal court in Reno. Rand also pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance.

Under a plea deal, Rand admitted to recklessly prescribing the painkillers that killed former University of Nevada football player Michael Yenick. He also admitted to prescribing more than 23,000 oxycodone pills to the ringleader, Richard “Richie” West.

Prosecutors dropped additional charges as part of the plea agreement, including a count involving the death of a woman.

Defense attorney John Ohlson says he doesn’t believe a jury would have convicted his client, who is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23.

