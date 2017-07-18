House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Tuesday that he wants to see the Senate “move on something.”

“We’d like to see the Senate move on something. We are proud of the bill that passed,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said at a press conference on Capitol Hill.

He said that without action from the Senate, Obamacare will remain in place, which he says it worrisome.

“Obamacare is in the middle of a tailspin. This law is collapsing. We’ve got a promise to keep,” he said. “The Senate’s got to pass a bill for us to even move the process forward. That’s the next step.”

But Mr. Ryan said repeal and replace should be simultaneous as they did in the House.

“We think that’s the solution. We think that’s the best way to go,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday night that the Senate will not move ahead on the health care vote since they do not have the support to pass it. Mr. McConnell said instead the Senate will move ahead on a simple repeal with a two-year delay while Republicans work out a replacement plan.