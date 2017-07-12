Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday the simple repeal vote planned for Obamacare will head straight to President Trump’s desk and avoid conference.

“I believe that we’d be able to send this bill straight to the president for his signature,” the Arkansas Republican said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Mr. Cotton also said that the 49 senators who voted to repeal Obamacare in 2015 cannot reasonably vote against the upcoming clean repeal.

“I don’t see how any Republican senator who voted just 18 months ago for this very piece of legislation could now flip-flop 18 months on with Obamacare still inflicting so much harm on Americans, and the fact that we campaigned on this for four straight elections,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Monday that he didn’t have enough votes to move ahead on Senate Republicans’ repeal-and-replace plan for Obamacare, and would instead focus only on repeal.