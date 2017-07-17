Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he “regrets” that Republicans were unable to repeal and replace Obamacare simultaneously but that they must push forward, saying Plan B will be to revive a bill that guts the law but offers a multiyear transition period for insurers and consumers.

The measure earned support from all but one GOP senator who still serves in the body — Susan Collins of Maine — in 2015 before running into President Obama’s veto pen.

“This doesn’t have to the end of the story,” the Kentucky Republican said after the latest version of his plan to replace Affordable Care Act collapsed in the face of Republicans opposition late Monday.

Two Senate Republicans — Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas — doomed the bill late Monday by announcing they could not support a motion to even take up the measure.

With Democrats united in opposition, GOP leaders and President Trump couldn’t afford to lose more than two Republican votes and still pass a bill, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as a tiebreaker. Yet Ms. Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky were already opposed, forcing Mr. McConnell to admit defeat.

“That doesn’t mean we should give up,” Mr. McConnell said.

The Republican leader said they will revert to a plan that was considered and then scrapped earlier this year — use fast-track budget rules to repeal most of the law now with Republican votes only, while establishing a two-year period to buy time for Congress to figure out what comes next.

Congressional Republicans stress-tested the plan more than a year ago, but Mr. Obama preserved his namesake law. Sen. Mark Kirk, Illinois Republican, joined Ms. Collins in bucking the GOP effort, though he lost his reelection fight last year.

It’s unclear if the plan can get enough GOP support today — many Republicans had ruled it out the strategy, saying it would produce too much uncertainty in the markets.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Republican, swiftly threw cold water on the plan.

“I will only vote to proceed to repeal legislation if I am confident there is a replacement plan that addresses my concerns,” she said on Twitter.

Ms. Collins told NBC she cannot support a motion to proceed onto the bill, so the effort would die a quick death if another lawmaker joined them.

Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, also told MSNBC he was skeptical, noting a straight repeal could add to market uncertainty and potential result in higher premiums for his constituents.

But conservative pressure groups began to castigate wavering senators who supported the 2015 measure.

“For seven years, the Republican Party pledged it was the party of repeal. That longstanding promise cannot be allowed to die quietly on a Monday evening. Every single Senate Republican should vote to begin debate,” Heritage Action said.

President Trump endorsed the “repeal, then replace” idea in recent weeks and again on Twitter late Monday, before assigning blame the next morning.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” Mr. Trump said in a morning tweet-storm.

Though GOP senators couldn’t agree among themselves, Mr. Trump largely blamed the limits of the “budget reconciliation” process for their failure, saying eight Democrats were holding the chamber hostage and that senators should waive the 60-vote filibuster threshold altogether.

Yet his position on how to proceed on health care continued to change. Late Monday, he said Republicans should deliver a repeal bill and, with the Democrats’ signature law gutted, pressure the minority party to join in the replacement process.

On Tuesday, he said Obamacare should wither on the vine.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” he tweeted.

Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated their victory over a bill they blasted as mean-spirited, citing Congressional Budget Office estimates that said 22 million fewer people would hold insurance a decade from now under the plan.

Still, both sides in Congress say they must do something to bolster Obamacare markets suffering from rising premiums and dwindling choices. Some counties might not have any choices on their exchanges at all next year.

“I hope they consider what they’re celebrating,” Mr. McConnell said.

Insurers exiting the program have faulted both the 2010 law itself and Mr. Trump’s wavering commitment to critical insurer reimbursements and enforcing the “individual mandate” requiring Americans to hold insurance or pay a tax.

Democrats say the law is salvageable if both parties work on fixes, although Republicans have largely ruled out idea pushed by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and his troops as “more Obamacare.”

Mr. Schumer said repealing the bill without a replacement in hand might be worse than the bill that Republicans just rebelled against.

“Our health care system would implode,” he said.

At the same time, senior Democrats acknowledged that their signature law is flailing in places and needs fixes.

“To my Democratic colleagues: this is no time for high-fives. We have work to do,” Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said.

Outside groups echoed those concerns, saying despite their vocal opposition to the GOP plan, the current path won’t work.

“The status quo is unacceptable. Near-term action is needed to stabilize the individual/nongroup health insurance marketplace,” said David O. Barbe, president of the American Medical Association. “In the long term, stakeholders and policymakers need to address the unsustainable trends in health care costs while achieving meaningful, affordable coverage for all Americans.”