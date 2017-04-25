Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday that there are a number of changes to Obamacare that could be bipartisan, but not while repeal is still an option.

“There are a number of measures that absolutely could be bipartisan, but we’ve got to get through this irresponsibility of repeal without replace on the table,” Ms. Baldwin, Wisconsin Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Ms. Baldwin said Democrats cannot stop fighting the repeal effort just because Republicans have delayed the vote.

“It is still our first priority to fight against this repeal effort,” she said. “We have got to keep the pressure up.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Republicans did not have the votes to pass a replacement plan for Obamacare and would instead move ahead on a clean repeal with a two-year delay. The grace period would allow them to develop a replacement plan.