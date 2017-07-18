SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Wofford is the preseason pick to win the Southern Conference by both league coaches and media.

The polls were announced Tuesday at the league’s annual media day.

The Terriers went 10-4 and reached the Football Conference Subdivision playoffs last year while leading the conference in defense.

Two-time defending league champion Citadel was second, Samford third, Chattanooga fourth and Mercer fifth by both groups. The coaches picked Western Carolina sixth, then Furman, East Tennessee and VMI. Media selected Furman sixth, followed by Western Carolina, East Tennessee and VMI.

The coaches selected Samford quarterback Delvin Hodges as preseason offensive player of the year. Citadel defensive back Kailik Williams was chosen as the preseason defensive player of the year.

