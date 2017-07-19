LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears on Wednesday signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, their first-round draft pick and the No. 2 overall selection in April.

Trubisky gets a four-year contract worth under $30 million, with approximately $19 million to sign.

While Trubisky is considered the franchise’s quarterback of the future, despite the price the Bears paid to draft him he’s not expected to start this season.

Veteran Mike Glennon was signed in the offseason to take over for the departed Jay Cutler, and he gives the Bears time to develop Trubisky.

Chicago moved up one spot in April’s draft in a trade with San Francisco, and gave up the No. 3 selection overall, plus a third- and fourth-rounder and a 2018 third-rounder. An also-ran in the NFC North, the Bears made a massive move that surprised even Glennon.

During minicamps, Trubisky acknowledged the quarterbacking situation in Chicago.

“I’m going to come out here and compete,” Trubisky said. “But we know Mike is the starter, so it’s my job to support him and make sure everything I do I can help him as well. I’m just here to be a great teammate, continue to get better and make sure the Chicago Bears are winning.”

Trubisky started all 13 games for North Carolina last season, setting single-season school records for passing yards (3,748), passing touchdowns (30) and total offense (4,056) while completing 68 percent of his passes.

Coach John Fox has downplayed the QB situation.

“I don’t think we’re doing anything new and different here,” Fox said. “I think everybody in the league has a backup and third quarterback. I don’t know that it’s a new concept. I’d rather not make a big deal out of something I don’t think’s a big deal.”

Along with Trubisky and Glennon, the Bears have veterans Mark Sanchez and Connor Shaw on the roster.

