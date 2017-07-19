Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, expressed full confidence Wednesday that the health care repeal bill will pass.

“I think this bill is probably going to get done. The president is probably going to close the deal today, and if that’s the case this bill moves forward,” he said on Fox News. “It’s been publicly reported that there are probably two Republicans U.S. senators who aren’t going to support bill, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Sue Collins from Maine. You don’t necessarily need them if you get everybody else.”

When asked what his source was that gave him such confidence the health care bill would get done, Mr. Lewandowski pointed to Mr. Trump’s deal-making skills.

“My source is, I know the president,” Mr. Lewandowski said. “I know he’s a deal-maker, I know he’s going to do whatever it takes to get this done. I know Mike Lee is someone who wants to support president on this legislation.”