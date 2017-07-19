KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri appellate court says a judge’s blocking an ethics panel from requiring a conservative activist to register to lobby the Legislature was premature.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2uE5EyR ) reports a Missouri Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday allows the Missouri Ethics Commission to again begin a hearing over whether Ron Calzone can appear before the House and Senate without formally registering.

Calzone heads the Missouri First group that promotes limited government.

He speaks to lawmakers often at public hearings but says he doesn’t buy food or gifts for them.

The commission in 2015 fined Calzone $1,000 and barred him from trying to influence potential state legislation until he registers and files expenditure reports. But a Missouri judge last year tossed that case and barred any further action on it.

