Florida police officers made a quick arrest last weekend when 35-year-old David Blackmon called 911 to report his stash of cocaine missing.

Charges of resisting arrest without violence and possession of cocaine were levied July 16 against Mr. Blackmon after the Fort Walton man reported the theft of $50 and his drugs, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. Okaloosa Sheriff’s officials shared the story on Facebook.

“He told a deputy who responded that he was a drug dealer and that someone had broken into his vehicle while it was parked, taking about $50 and a quarter ounce of cocaine,” the newspaper reported.

Authorities said the responding officer “spotted cocaine” within the vehicle and “a crack rock on the center console,” although no cash was found.

Mr. Blackmon was released on Monday after posting $4,000 bail.