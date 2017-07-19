In unusually strong language about his predecessor, President Trump called President Obama a liar Wednesday on the thorny subject of Obamacare.

“Obamacare was a big lie,” Mr. Trump said in a White House meeting with Republican senators seeking to craft a new health care plan.

He went on.

“You can keep your doctor? Lie.”

“You can keep your plan? Lie.”

“It was a lie, directly from the president,” Mr. Trump said. “Twenty-eight times, he said it. Twenty-eight times. It was a lie and he knew it was, and now it is hurting this country irreparably.”

Mr. Obama was roundly criticized during his second term for having promised Americans, “if you like your plan, you can keep your plan,” while consumers steadily lost their coverage or were forced to switch plans.