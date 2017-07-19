A combative President Trump implored Republican senators Wednesday not to go on their summer recess until they vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I’m ready to act,” Mr. Trump told lawmakers at the White House. “For seven years you’ve promised the American people that you would repeal Obamacare. People are hurting. Inaction is not an option.

Alluding to the upcoming traditional monthlong August recess for Congress, Mr. Trump said, “I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give our people great health care.”

Referring to reluctant Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada Republican, seated next to him, Mr. Trump told the crowd that Mr. Heller will support the new plan to be addressed next week.

“He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?” Mr. Trump said to laughter.

The president warned the GOP lawmakers, four of whom opposed a plan that fell apart Monday night, not to vote against debating a new bill next week.

“Any senator who votes against starting debate is really telling America that you’re fine with Obamacare,” the president said. “A ‘yes’ vote will let senators debate the future of health care and suggest different ways to improve the bill. We are so close.”

Mr. Trump also took aim at former President Barack Obama for telling Americans that when Obamacare became law, they would be able to keep their current doctors and insurance plans, which turned out to not be true.

“It was a lie and he knew it was, and now it is hurting this country irreparably,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said that Democrats are no longer talking about the benefits of Obamacare because, he said, they know it is a failing system.

“Premiums are so high that 6.5 million Americans choose to pay a fine to the IRS instead of buying insurance — the famous mandate. They will pay not to take the insurance. People don’t understand that,” Mr. Trump said.

He said Democrats are “obstructionists” who can’t be counted on to help fix the crisis of Obamacare failing.

“They’ve gone so far left, they’re looking for single payer,” Mr. Trump warned. “That’s what they want. But single payer will bankrupt our country. They have no idea what the consequence will be. It will be horrible, horrible health care where you wait in line for weeks to even see a doctor.”

The president said the health care debate in Congress, which has dominated the first six months of his presidency on the Hill, is sapping energy and attention in Washington from other important issues.

“I’d like the federal government to focus on the Middle East, to focus on North Korea, to focus on things where we have very big problems,” he said. “The states can do a better job than the federal government when it comes to health care.”

As the health care debate has dragged on, it also has pushed back action on Mr. Trump’s economic centerpiece for his first year, tax reform and tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

“My message today is really simple: We have to stay here, we shouldn’t leave town and we should hammer this out and get it done,” he said. “And not just the repeal. The people of this country need more than a repeal. They need a repeal and a replace.”

Mr. Trump said the GOP isn’t as aggressive as Democrats in promoting their plan.

“We never sell our plan,” he said. “If we’re weak on anything, it’s on letting people know how good it was.”

The president laid out principles for the legislation: repealing the individual mandate that requires people to buy insurance, repealing the employer mandate, and allowing insurance to be sold across state lines.

“Your premiums will come down 60, 70 percent,” he said.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this article.