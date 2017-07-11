Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort will testify before lawmakers next week, increasing the speculation around President Trump’s inner circle and allegations of collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump, Jr. and Mr. Manafort will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, July 26, in a public hearing at 10 a.m., according to a committee press release issued Wednesday.

President Trump’s eldest son and his former campaign manager have recently come under scrutiny after it was revealed they held a private meeting with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised compromising information about his opponent 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the campaign last summer.

Glenn R. Simpson of Fusion GPS is also scheduled to be a witness at the hearing. Fusion GPS was allegedly behind the anti-Trump dossier released last year.

“The Committee expects that all witness will comply voluntarily with invitations to testify,” read the committee’s press release announcing the hearing. “However, Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein have agreed to issue subpoenas, if necessary, for Glenn Simpson, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump, Jr.”

But it remains unclear if all three of the witnesses will show.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley told reporters in Iowa he “didn’t get any pushback” from Mr. Trump Jr.’s attorney about testifying next week.

The committee sent letters to each witness requesting a list of documents related to their testimony to be handed over to the committee by August 2.

Ms. Veselnitskaya has also reportedly volunteered to testify. She denies working for the Russian government.

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner said Ms. Veselnitskaya hsan’t been invited to testify yet, but he wants to hear from her among others who attended the controversial meeting last summer.

Next Wednesday’s hearing is titled, “Oversight of the Justice Department’s (Non) Enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act: Lessons from the Obama Administration and Current Compliance Practices.”

The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires people representing interests of foreign governments to disclose their relationships. Earlier this year, Mr. Manafort registered as a foreign agent for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, according to multiple news reports.

Before all eyes are on Mr. Trump Jr. and Mr. Manafort during Wednesday’s testimony, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will be stealing the headlines when he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday.

Mr. Kushner was also reportedly in the meeting last summer with Mr. Trump Jr., Mr. Manafort and the Russian lawyer, but his testimony before lawmakers will be held in private.

“As Mr. Kushner has been saying since March, he has been and is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress,” said Abbe Lowell, Mr. Kushner’s lawyer. “He will continue to cooperate and appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest.”