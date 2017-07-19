President Trump said election integrity is an American issue, not a Republican or Democratic issue, during a brief appearance Wednesday at the first public meeting of his Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The meeting comes as the commission and its vice chair Kris W. Kobach have come under fire from Democrats and civil liberty groups who alleged the commission was created to suppress voters, lacked transparency and violated federal law.

Several groups filed lawsuits against the commission earlier this month after Mr. Kobach asked states to turn over voter information including names, partial Social Security numbers, birthdays, political party affiliations, military status and other public information. The lawsuits allege the commission put privacy rights at risk and the commission has stopped gathering the data until a judge resolves the matter.

But on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said at least 30 states are willing to hand over the data and he wonders why a state would be worried about disclosing its voter information.

“This issue is very important to me because through the campaign, and even after, people would come up to me and express their concerns about voter inconsistencies and irregularities which they saw,” Mr. Trump said. “All public officials have a profound responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote.”

Ahead of the president’s meeting, the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) vice chair Michael Blake held a press conference to combat allegations of voter fraud. The DNC created its own voting rights commission for this purpose.

“We hear this nonsensical myth of voter fraud. It is not happening we are not seeing that,” Mr. Blake said. “We will not allow them to move forward in a way that will hurt our communities.”

On Tuesday, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and several House Democrats penned a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking him to remove Mr. Kobach from the commission after his request for voter information.

Mr. Pence’s office did not return a request for comment about the letter.