SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - County officials in western Iowa will now allow employees to carry concealed guns to work in the courthouse and two other county buildings.

Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2uagMTw ) reports that the move comes as the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors try to abide by a new state law that expands gun rights while also complying with a state Supreme Court order limiting guns in court-controlled areas.

Guns must be concealed and won’t be allowed in courtrooms and a few other areas.

The state Supreme Court issued an order in June that only law enforcement can have weapons in courthouses and court-controlled areas.

The board rescinded a ban on weapons on county property that same month, saying it was necessary to comply with the state’s expanded gun rights law.

