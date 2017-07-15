Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to a Mayo Clinic statement released Wednesday evening by his office.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the cancer was discovered after some surgery last week to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the Clinic said.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with the Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” the world-renowned hospital said.

The 80-year-old senator’s blood clot had been the latest health issue for the former Vietnam war POW, though the Clinic said the senator’s overall health is fine and he is “recovering from his surgery amazingly well.”

His absence from the Senate forced a delay in the vote on a health-care bill on which Republicans could not afford to have any member be absent. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell later pulled the bill anyway when several other Republicans began announcing they’d vote against it.

Besides releasing the Mayo Clinic’s statement, Mr. McCain’s office released its own statement saying he “appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona.”